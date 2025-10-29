Liberia Replaces Mines Minister Amid Talks on US Investments

Liberia has replaced its mining minister and top mining regulator, the office of President Joseph Boakai announced, as the West African nation and iron ore producer pursues talks with Washington on investments in its critical minerals sector.

The new minister, R. Matenokay Tingban, served as deputy mining minister under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The decision to appoint him in place of the previous minister, Wilmot J.M. Paye, is part of moves to improve governance and efficiency, Boakai's office said in a statement on Monday, without elaborating.

A second statement on Tuesday named a new head for the state mining regulator.

The changes come as Liberia seeks to attract foreign investment into its mining industry, which recently identified deposits of lithium, cobalt, manganese and rare earths, minerals vital for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti in Washington on Oct. 17 to discuss expanding U.S. participation in mining, the State Department said.

Tingban will oversee a ministry central to Liberia's plans to boost investor confidence under Boakai's "ARREST Agenda," a five-year national development strategy.

Boakai also appointed new deputies at the mines and education ministries. Some of the appointments require Senate confirmation.

Iron ore remains Liberia's top mineral export, with ArcelorMittal operating its largest mine and rail network, though gold has recently become a critical foreign exchange earner.

Other players in the minerals sector include Ivanhoe, Bea Mountain