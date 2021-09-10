×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Lebanon

Lebanon Forms New Government, 1st in over a Year

Lebanon Forms New Government, 1st in over a Year

Friday, 10 September 2021 08:00 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese presidency says a new government has been formed, breaking a 13-month deadlock that saw the country slide deeper into financial chaos and poverty.

Lebanon has been without a fully empowered government since the catastrophic Aug. 4, 2020 explosion at Beirut port, which forced the resignation of then Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government.

Rival political groups had been locked in disagreement over the make-up of a new government since then, hastening the country’s economic meltdown.

The new government headed by billionaire businessman Najib MIkati was announced Friday by the office of President Michel Aoun, which said the decree has been signed.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Lebanese presidency says a new government has been formed, breaking a 13-month deadlock that saw the country slide deeper into financial chaos and poverty.Lebanon has been without a fully empowered government since the catastrophic Aug. 4, 2020 explosion at Beirut port,...
Lebanon
104
2021-00-10
Friday, 10 September 2021 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved