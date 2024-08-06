WATCH TV LIVE

Lebanon Aims to Ensure Hezbollah Retaliation Won't Bring Wider War

Tuesday, 06 August 2024 06:41 AM EDT

Lebanon is working to ensure any response to the Israeli killing of a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut does not trigger total war in the Middle East, its Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said Tuesday.

Tensions in the region have spiraled in the last week following the killing in Tehran of Palestinian militant group Hamas' leader, and an Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs that killed the senior commander Fuad Shukr.

Hezbollah said last week that the Iran-backed group will respond in a studied manner.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct.7 and ignited a war in Gaza.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

