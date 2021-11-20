×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Lebanon | US

US Congressmen in Lebanon over Crippling Economic Crisis

US Congressmen in Lebanon over Crippling Economic Crisis

Saturday, 20 November 2021 10:01 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — A group of U.S. congressmen held meetings Saturday with Lebanon’s top leaders during a fact-finding mission to the Middle East nation roiled by an unprecedented economic crisis.

The delegation is to report to President Joe Biden and the Congress and propose ways to help the Lebanese. The country's new government, in place since September, has struggled to kick off reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The U.S. team includes Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, and also Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois, as well as Edward Gabriel, head of the Washington-based American Task Force for Lebanon. The three, who arrived Friday and are to spend three days in Lebanon, first met with President Michel Aoun.

Lebanon’s crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. The international community has said it will only help the small nation once it implements wide reforms and tackles widespread corruption.

Gabriel told the local Al-Jadeed TV that the congressmen are in town “to see first hand" what is going on in Lebanon and that he hoped they would “come up with some new ideas" for ways the United States could help the Lebanese.

The delegation later met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati who thanked the U.S. for standing by Lebanon and for its continuous support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, his office said.

Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019 and has been made worse by political bickering between rival groups who have failed to start reforms despite the fact that the crisis has thrown three quarters of the country’s 6 million people, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A group of U.S. congressmen held meetings Saturday with Lebanon's top leaders during a fact-finding mission to the Middle East nation roiled by an unprecedented economic crisis. The delegation is to report to President Joe Biden and the Congress and propose ways to help the...
Lebanon,US
271
2021-01-20
Saturday, 20 November 2021 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved