Several Drones From Lebanon Fall Inside Israel, 1 Critically Injured

Thursday, 11 July 2024 08:26 AM EDT

Several drones from Lebanon fell inside Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, while the head of the local municipality told Israel's Channel 12 that one person was critically injured.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Israel have been trading fire for nearly nine months in hostilities that have played out in parallel to the Gaza conflict, raising fears of an all-out war between the heavily armed adversaries.

The military said that in addition to the drones that fell, "a number of suspicious aerial targets were identified from Lebanon toward Israeli territory" were intercepted.

Click Here to comment on this article
GlobalTalk
93
2024-26-11
Newsmax Media, Inc.

