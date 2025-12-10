Lebanon Foreign Minister Declines Tehran Visit, Proposes Talks in Neutral Country

Lebanon's foreign minister Youssef Raji said on Wednesday he had declined an invitation to visit Tehran for now, proposing instead talks with Iran in a mutually agreed neutral third country, Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

Raji cited "current conditions" for the decision not to go to Iran, without elaborating, and stressed that the move did not mean rejection of dialog with Iran. He did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for additional comment.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had extended the invitation last week, seeking talks on bilateral ties.

Raji said Lebanon stood ready to open a new phase of constructive relations with Iran, on the condition that ties be based strictly on mutual respect, full recognition of each country's independence and sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs under any pretext.

In an apparent reference to calls to disarm Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed movement allied for decades to Iran, Raji added that no strong state could be built unless the government held the exclusive right to hold weapons.

Hezbollah, once a dominant political force with wide influence over the Lebanese state, was severely weakened by Israeli strikes last year that ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. It has been under mounting domestic and international pressure to surrender its weapons and place all arms under state control.

In August, Iran's top security official Ali Larijani visited Beirut, warning Lebanon not to "confuse its enemies with its friends." In June, Foreign Minister Araqchi said Tehran sought a "new page" in ties.