Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah Threatens Israel

Wednesday, 19 June 2024 12:35 PM EDT

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, head of Lebanon's Hezbollah, on Wednesday warned that his group will fight with "no rules" and "no ceilings" if a broader war with Israel erupted, and that nowhere in Israel would be safe from Hezbollah's attacks.

In a televised address, Nasrallah said that included possible targets in the Mediterranean Sea. Nasrallah also threatened Cyprus for the first time, saying Hezbollah could consider it "a part of the war" if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.

