Two Wounded by Anti-tank Missile From Lebanon

Two civilians were wounded in the Upper Galilee town of Dovev on Thursday afternoon by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon, according to Israeli media reports.

Ziv Medical Center in Safed said that a man and a woman were admitted with light injuries.

Simultaneously, terrorists in Lebanon fired an anti-tank missile at the northern community of Avivim, setting cars ablaze. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

In addition, an interception was seen over Safed on Thursday afternoon after a suspected drone infiltration. Shortly after the explosion, the Home Front Command gave the all-clear.

Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona overnight Wednesday, prompting the IDF to retaliate by striking terror sites in Lebanon.

The municipality said at least eight rockets were launched, two of which impacted in the city, causing damage to infrastructure, including homes, vehicles, and a preschool, but no injuries.

Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepted five of the rockets, with the other landing in an open area, according to authorities.

In response, Israeli aircraft struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanese territory and artillery shelled the source of the rocket fire.

The rocket barrage came after Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck Hezbollah terror sites near the Lebanese town of Bouslaya, located over 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the border.

IDF troops also targeted Lebanese terror operatives who approached the border fence in the Metula area.

Hours earlier, four rockets were fired from Syria toward Israel, setting off sirens in northern towns.

In response, the IDF shelled the source of the fire and hit a Syrian army position.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli Air Force jets conducted a series of strikes targeting Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon.

The strikes, which appeared to be preemptive, came amid a months-long escalation at the Israel-Lebanon border by the Iranian-backed terrorist group.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus warned on Monday that Hezbollah was "dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war."

He noted that since Oct. 8, a day after Hamas' mass murder attack on southern Israel, Hezbollah had fired more than 1,000 rockets, missiles, drones, and mortar shells towards Israel.

Five Israeli civilians and nine military personnel have been killed by enemy fire in the north since Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 people. More than a hundred Hezbollah members have been killed by Israeli retaliatory strikes, according to estimates.

Israel has informed the Biden administration that it wants Hezbollah's terror army pushed back some 6 miles from the border as part of a diplomatic deal, Axios reported on Monday, citing three U.S. and Israeli officials.

U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended 2006's Second Lebanon War, barred Hezbollah from maintaining a military presence south of the Litani River, which is located some 18 miles north of the border.

The Lebanese terror group's escalations were reportedly one of the main topics discussed during Monday's meeting in Tel Aviv between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

A day earlier, Gallant vowed to restore security to the north so that residents of border communities could return to their homes.

"We will do this either through an agreement, or using force," Gallant said.

"We don't want war, but we won't hold it for too long," he added.