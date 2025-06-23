Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday warned World War III "could be just around the corner" following America's bombing of Iran.

He also called the attacks "irresponsible" and said they were in violation of international law.

"This will be not peace and order, but complete chaos and, as [President Vladimir Putin] said today, the third world war may be very close," Lavrov told journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Their intention to use Ukraine against Russia is no longer hidden. Russia is demonized. Even the world demonized does not quite reflect this aggression, some kind of beastly one in rhetoric, in actions; especially the women's part is highlighted in the European Commission," he added.

His comments come as missile exchanges between Iran and Israel continue and global leaders scramble to prevent further escalation.