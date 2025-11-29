WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: landslide indonesia tsunami deadly rescuers sumatra

Death Toll from Floods and Landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra Island Rises to 248, Authorities Say

Death Toll from Floods and Landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra Island Rises to 248, Authorities Say

Saturday, 29 November 2025 12:00 AM EST

AGAM, Indonesia (AP) — Rescue workers in Indonesia struggled on Saturday to reach victims in several devastated areas that were hit by an earthquake and tsunami, and authorities feared the confirmed death toll of 248 would rise further.

The areas were largely cut off by damaged roads and downed communications lines, and relief aircraft were delivering aid and supplies to the hard-hit district of Central Tapanuli in North Sumatra province and others in the region.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Rescue workers in Indonesia struggled on Saturday to reach victims in several devastated areas that were hit by an earthquake and tsunami, and authorities feared the confirmed death toll of 248 would rise further.The areas were largely cut off by damaged roads and downed...
landslide indonesia tsunami deadly rescuers sumatra
74
2025-00-29
Saturday, 29 November 2025 12:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved