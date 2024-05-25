WATCH TV LIVE

UK's Labour Party Hopes to Lower Voting Age to 16

By    |   Saturday, 25 May 2024 01:24 PM EDT

The left-leaning Labour Party in the United Kingdom is hoping to lower the voting age to 16 if it returns to power in the upcoming general election.

"If you can work, if you can pay tax, if you can serve in your armed forces, then you ought to be able to vote," Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer said Saturday while campaigning in England.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for an early general election to be held on July 4, giving both parties only six weeks to campaign. Although the Conservatives have enjoyed 14 years of rule in the U.K., current polling suggests it will likely come to an end, as most polls have them down 20 points to the Labour Party.

The Labour Party has been floating to the idea of giving 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote for over a year, according to The Guardian. If successful, the move would add close to 1.5 million people to the electorate.

The voting age was last lowered in Great Britian in 1969 when it went from 21 to 18. Many observers note that although younger voters are less likely to turn out to vote, when they do, they are overwhelming likely to vote in favor of the more liberal party.

The outlet noted that Scotland and Wales have already permitted 16-year-olds to vote in local elections.

Starmer, 61, has spent four years as the opposition leader in Britian and seeks to become Labour's first prime minister since 2010.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 25 May 2024 01:24 PM
