Ukraine's Spy Chief: Russia Aiding NKorea Nuke Systems Update

Russia is helping North Korea modernize its nuclear weapons delivery systems, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency has said, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, also said Tuesday that Moscow will not provide Iran with technology that could accelerate the development of nuclear weapons.

"As for North Korea, the matter is quite difficult here," Budanov said. "DPRK already has nuclear weapons, first of all. But Russia helps modernize nuclear weapons carriers. This is actually happening." DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

North Korea is estimated to have assembled 50 nuclear warheads, as of January 2024, according to the Arms Control Association, and to have the fissile material for an estimated 70 to 90 nuclear weapons, as well as advanced chemical and biological weapons programs.

Pyongyang has accelerated the pace of ballistic missile testing in the past few years. North Korea has the capability to deliver nuclear weapons on a variety of land-based missile systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles with ranges capable of targeting the continental U.S., and is developing submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Budanov's comments came as North Korea and Russia have deepened their military alignment through a mutual defense treaty the nations signed in June 2024. North Korea has supplied troops and munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine in exchange for training and advanced military technology.

Last month, Budanov reportedly claimed that North Korea has been using the Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air-defense system provided by Russia to defend its capital.

As far as Iran, Budanov told Interfax Ukraine, "Russia will not directly transfer technologies that will help accelerate the development of nuclear weapons to Iran. I can tell you this directly."