×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kyiv

Russia Repositioning Small Numbers of Troops Away From Kyiv: Pentagon

Russia Repositioning Small Numbers of Troops Away From Kyiv: Pentagon
(Getty)

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 03:29 PM

Russia has started moving very small numbers of troops away from positions around Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, adding it was more of a repositioning than a retreat or a withdrawal from the war.

"Has there been some movement by some Russian units away from Kyiv in the last day or so? Yes, we think so. Small numbers," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

"But we believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal, and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine. It does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over." 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia has started moving very small numbers of troops away from positions around Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, adding it was more of a repositioning than a retreat or a withdrawal from the war."Has there been some movement by some Russian units away...
kyiv
110
2022-29-29
Tuesday, 29 March 2022 03:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved