Kyiv Braces for Assault

The Russian and Ukrainian governments on Friday signaled an openness to negotiations even as authorities in Kyiv urged citizens to help defend the capital from advancing Russian forces in the worst European security crisis in decades.

Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on social media.

The Kremlin said earlier on Friday it had offered to meet with Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian capital Minsk, but that Ukraine had instead proposed Warsaw as a venue, resulting in a "pause" in contacts.

"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," Nykyforov said.

But U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia's offer of talks was an attempt to conduct diplomacy "at the barrel of a gun," and that President Vladimir Putin's military must stop bombing Ukraine if it was serious about negotiations.

The overtures stood in stark contrast to events unfolding on the ground and Putin's harsh rhetoric against Ukrainian leaders, including a call for a coup by the country's military.

In a statement on the website Inforesist.org, as translated by Google, Zelenskyy said this:

“This night will be harder than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack - Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkov. Our guys and girls in Donbass and southern Ukraine. Special attention to Kiev. You can’t lose the capital.

“The enemy will use all the forces at his disposal to break our resistance. Vile, harsh and not human. That night they will storm Kyiv. We all need to understand what awaits us. Tonight we must endure! The fate of the country decides right now,” he wrote.

The president called on every Ukrainian to stop the enemy wherever possible. “Cover up the special signs that saboteurs leave on the road, which saboteurs leave on houses. Burn enemy vehicles with everything you can!”.

Kyiv residents were told by the defense ministry to make petrol bombs to repel the invaders, and on Friday evening witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of the city.

Zelenskyy filmed himself with aides on the streets of the capital, vowing to defend Ukraine's independence.

Some families cowered in shelters after Kyiv was pounded o Thursday night by Russian missiles. Others tried desperately to get on packed trains headed west, some of the hundreds of thousands who have left their homes to find safety, according to the United Nations' aid chief.

After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Putin unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

"I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields," Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia's Security Council on Friday. "Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach agreement."

Putin has cited the need to "denazify" Ukraine's leadership as one of his main reasons for invasion, accusing it of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss the accusations as baseless propaganda.

The White House said the United States would impose sanctions on both Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov - moves coordinated with the European Union and Britain. However, the steady ramping-up of restrictions has not deterred Russia.