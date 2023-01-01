More Blasts Hit Kyiv Early Monday

An explosion took place in Kyiv's Desnianskiy district, the capital's mayor said early on Monday, adding that emergency services are at the site.

"An explosion in the Desnianskiy district of Kyiv. All services are on site. Details later," Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Ukrainian presidential aide, said drone debris hit a road in the district, in Kyiv's northeast, damaging a building next to it.

"Information about (potential) casualties is being clarified," Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's forces shelled on New Year's Eve the city of Makiivka and other places of the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, Russia's officials said, with reports saying that a military quarters were hit, killing many.

The Moscow-installed administration of the Donetsk region in Ukraine said on Sunday that at least 25 rockets were fired at the region overnight on New Year's Eve.

Russia's TASS state news agency cited local Moscow-installed officials as saying that at least 15 people were injured in Makiivka, a major coal producing center, in a series of shelling with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rockets.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. In its daily report on Sunday, it said that it had destroyed seven HIMARS rockets, including in the area of Makiivka.

Daniil Bezsonov, a senior Russian-backed official in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, said that there was a strike on a vocational school, which according to preliminary information served as military personnel quarters.

The attack, Bezsonov said, happened two minutes after midnight on New Year's Day.

"A massive blow was dealt to the vocational school from American MLRS HIMARS. There were dead and wounded, the exact number is still unknown," Bezsonov said on the Telegram messaging app. "The building itself was badly damaged."