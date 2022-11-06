×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kyiv | ukraine | russia | war | evacuation

Kyiv Mayor: Missile Attacks Force Evacuation

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 10:19 PM EST

Officials in Kyiv, Ukraine, have warned residents to evacuate the city due to the lack of electricity, which was cut following Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure.

Former heavyweight boxer and Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that 450,000 apartments in the city now have no electricity, according to The Telegraph.

"If you have relatives or friends in the suburbs of Kyiv who have a separate water supply, a stove and heating, plan to stay there temporarily," Klitschko told Ukrainian media Saturday evening.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Officials in Kyiv, Ukraine, have warned residents to evacuate the city due to the lack of electricity, which was cut following Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure.
kyiv, ukraine, russia, war, evacuation
84
2022-19-06
Sunday, 06 November 2022 10:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved