Kyiv Mayor: Missile Attacks Force Evacuation

Officials in Kyiv, Ukraine, have warned residents to evacuate the city due to the lack of electricity, which was cut following Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure.

Former heavyweight boxer and Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that 450,000 apartments in the city now have no electricity, according to The Telegraph.

"If you have relatives or friends in the suburbs of Kyiv who have a separate water supply, a stove and heating, plan to stay there temporarily," Klitschko told Ukrainian media Saturday evening.