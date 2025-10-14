WATCH TV LIVE

Network Overload Triggers Blackouts in Kyiv, Other Ukrainian Regions

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 07:22 PM EDT

A network overload and the residual effects of previous Russian attacks triggered blackouts in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions late on Tuesday, officials said.

Water pressure was also affected in parts of the capital.

The Kyiv City State Administration, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the overload had caused a problem in one of the capital's energy sites.

Power was cut in three central Kyiv districts on the west bank of the Dnipro River running through the city.

The Kyiv metro was temporarily forced to rely on reserve power to keep operating.

The administration later said emergency crews had restored power to affected areas, though outages were still being reported. It said water pressure would be restored to normal levels within two to three hours.

Ukrenergo, which operates Ukraine's high-voltage lines, said lingering problems from Russian attacks on the energy system had triggered outages in regions across northern, central and southeastern Ukraine.

"The aftermath of Russian attacks on energy facilities continues to be addressed in all regions affected by the shelling," Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

Russian attacks in recent weeks have concentrated on energy targets.

A wave of strikes on Kyiv and other areas last week left more than a million households and businesses temporarily without power across the country.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
