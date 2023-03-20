×
Tags: kyiv | china | war | ukraine | xi jinping | vladimir putin | russia

Kyiv Urges China to Press Russia to End War in Ukraine

Monday, 20 March 2023 08:31 AM EDT

Kyiv expects China to use its influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said Monday.

"Ukraine is following the Chinese President's visit to Russia closely," Nikolenko said in a statement to Reuters shortly after Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine."

Xi was expected to press Beijing's role as a potential peacemaker in the conflict following the release of a 12-point plan. Kyiv says any peace moves must involve a full withdrawal of Russian troops and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We stand ready to engage in a closer dialog with China in order to restore peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles enshrined in the U.N. Charter, and the latest UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) resolution on this matter," Nikolenko said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


