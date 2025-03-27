WATCH TV LIVE

US Homeland Security Secretary Noem to Discuss Immigration and Crime in Colombia

Thursday, 27 March 2025 12:01 PM EDT

BOGOTÁ (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is visiting Colombia on Thursday as part of a tour of three Latin American nations to discuss immigration, crime and deportation.

Her trip comes amid a souring in relations between the Trump administration and the Colombian government – long the United States' closest ally in the region. Tensions between the two countries rose in January over accepting flights of immigrants deported from the U.S.

Noem was set to meet with Colombia’s leftist leader, the country’s foreign minister and police to discuss efforts to fight organized crime.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump, both populists, share diametrically opposed views over key issues like combatting crime and the American government's role in Latin America.

While it remains unclear what would come of Noem's meetings in Colombia, much of the trip has been geared around immigration and security.

The visit marks a contrast to Noem's Wednesday visit to El Salvador, where she met with President Nayib Bukele, a populist who has gained right-wing admiration in the U.S. due to his crackdown on gangs.

Noem also visited the country's massive prison complex for alleged gang members, where hundreds of Venezuelans deported by the U.S. government are being held under allegations that they were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, despite little evidence presented by the Trump administration. These deportations are being challenged in court.

On Friday, Noem is set to visit Mexico and meet with President Claudia Sheinbaum as her government has worked tirelessly to negotiate with the Trump administration to offset the Trump's tariff threats. Despite efforts by Sheinbaum, Trump announced a 25% tariff on auto imports on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


