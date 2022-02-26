×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Cybersecurity | Russia | Ukraine | kremlin | website | cyberattacks | dmitry peskov

Kremlin Website Goes Down; Russia Confirms Cyberattack

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov is shown on the phone, holding it to his left ear
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov (Shamil Zhumatov/Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 26 February 2022 10:58 AM

With Russian forces having paused advancement Friday, potentially awaiting talks of a ceasefire, there is a sign Saturday of taking the fight back to the Kremlin.

The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru, was down Saturday, following reports of cyberattacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed constant ongoing cyberattacks were the cause of Kremlin website outage, TASS reported Saturday.

Peskov has been prominent in the news recently because his daughter Elizaveta Peskova publicly opposed Russia's attack on Ukraine with an Instagram post that translated "no to war" in English, according to reports.

The post was shared by her mother Katerina Peskova, but it was quickly deleted, according to reports.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru, was down Saturday, following reports of cyberattacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
kremlin, website, cyberattacks, dmitry peskov
133
2022-58-26
Saturday, 26 February 2022 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved