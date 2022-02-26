Kremlin Website Goes Down; Russia Confirms Cyberattack

With Russian forces having paused advancement Friday, potentially awaiting talks of a ceasefire, there is a sign Saturday of taking the fight back to the Kremlin.

The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru, was down Saturday, following reports of cyberattacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed constant ongoing cyberattacks were the cause of Kremlin website outage, TASS reported Saturday.

Peskov has been prominent in the news recently because his daughter Elizaveta Peskova publicly opposed Russia's attack on Ukraine with an Instagram post that translated "no to war" in English, according to reports.

The post was shared by her mother Katerina Peskova, but it was quickly deleted, according to reports.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.