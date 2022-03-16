×
Kremlin: Demilitarized Ukraine Like Austria Is Possible Compromise

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 06:37 AM

The Kremlin said Wednesday that a demilitarized Ukraine with its own army along the lines of Austria or Sweden was being looked at as a possible compromise.

"This is a variant that is currently being discussed and which could really be seen a compromise," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

The reference to demilitarization appeared to relate to the idea of neutral status for Ukraine.

Ukraine was promised by NATO as far back as 2008 that it would one day become a member of the alliance. Russia has said it cannot allow that to happen, and cited it as part of the logic for its Ukraine invasion.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


The Kremlin said Wednesday that a demilitarized Ukraine with its own army along the lines of Austria or Sweden was being looked at as a possible compromise.
Wednesday, 16 March 2022 06:37 AM
