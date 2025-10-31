WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Dismisses Reports US Canceled Trump-Putin Budapest Summit

Friday, 31 October 2025 07:43 AM EDT

The Kremlin, commenting on a Financial Times story about the cancellation of a Budapest summit between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, said on Friday that only official statements from Russia's Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department should be followed, not media reports.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that the United States canceled the Budapest meeting after Moscow took a firm stance on hardline demands related to Ukraine. 

Friday, 31 October 2025 07:43 AM
