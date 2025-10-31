WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kremlin | russian missiles | ukraine

Kremlin Deflects Questions on Russian Missiles Strikes on Ukraine

Friday, 31 October 2025 08:41 AM EDT

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred journalists to the Russian defense ministry on Friday when asked about a Reuters report that Russia had fired 9M729 missiles at Ukraine.

Senior Ukrainian source said that Russia has fired the missile, whose secret development prompted the U.S. to abandon a nuclear arms control treaty with Moscow, at Ukraine 23 times since August this year.

"This question should be addressed to the military - what specific missiles, delivery systems, and weapons are being used. This should be asked of the Ministry of Defense," Peskov told reporters.

The 9M729 led the United States to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019. Washington said the missile was in breach of the treaty and could fly far beyond its limit of 500 km (310 miles), although Russia denied this.

"If you remember this story, in fact, the American side did make claims at that time, but the Russian side refuted all these claims very convincingly and, on the contrary, explained that the claims were unfounded," Peskov said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in 2018 that the 9M729 missile had not been developed or tested for a range equal to or exceeding the 500 km limit established by the INF treaty for this class of missiles.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred journalists to the Russian defense ministry on Friday when asked about a Reuters report that Russia had fired 9M729 missiles at Ukraine. Senior Ukrainian source said that Russia...
kremlin, russian missiles, ukraine
211
2025-41-31
Friday, 31 October 2025 08:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved