Kremlin: Russia Monitoring Western Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

The Kremlin said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine by the West is high on agenda and that Kremlin is monitoring this issue thoroughly, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.
The supplies of weapons to Ukraine is a business and some European countries will pay for the weapons, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
A new phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump is not planned, but it could be organized quickly, he added.
