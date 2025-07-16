WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kremlin | russia | weapons | ukraine

Kremlin: Russia Monitoring Western Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 07:34 AM EDT

The Kremlin said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine by the West is high on agenda and that Kremlin is monitoring this issue thoroughly, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The supplies of weapons to Ukraine is a business and some European countries will pay for the weapons, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A new phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump is not planned, but it could be organized quickly, he added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine by the West is high on agenda and that Kremlin is monitoring this issue thoroughly, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday. The supplies of weapons to Ukraine is a business and some European countries will pay for...
kremlin, russia, weapons, ukraine
77
2025-34-16
Wednesday, 16 July 2025 07:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved