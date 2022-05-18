×
Tags: kremlin | russia | ukraine | peace talks

Russia: There Is No Movement in Peace Talks With Ukraine

dmitry peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in central Moscow on Dec. 23, 2021. (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 08:40 AM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there was no movement in peace talks with Ukraine, and that Kyiv was showing a total unwillingness to continue them.

"Negotiations are not progressing and we note the complete unwillingness of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process," Peskov said.

On Tuesday Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Russia and Ukraine were not holding talks "in any form," and that Kyiv had "practically withdrawn from the negotiation process." 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


