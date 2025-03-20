Kremlin: Europe Has Turned Into the 'Party of War'

Thursday, 20 March 2025 07:39 AM EDT
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Europe has transformed into a "party of war" and that its planned militarisation is at odds with the current mood in Russia and the United States.
