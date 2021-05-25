×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Joe Biden | Russia | kremlin | biden | putin | summit

Kremlin: Announcement on Possible Putin-Biden Summit Coming Soon

vladimir putin sits in chair
Russia President Vladimir Putin chairs a video meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) organising committee at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on July 2, 2020. (ALEXEI DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 06:25 AM

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would soon make an announcement about a possible summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow and Washington needed to cooperate on cybersecurity in order to stop hackers who ill-wishers say work for the Russian state.

He also said that the two men needed to discuss strategic nuclear stability, something which affected the world.

Biden, who in March said he thought Putin was a "killer," prompting Moscow to recall its ambassador to Washington for consultations, has said he would like to hold talks with Putin during a planned trip to Europe next month.

Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, citing sources, reported on Monday that the summit will be held in Switzerland. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would soon make an announcement about a possible summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that...
kremlin, biden, putin, summit
128
2021-25-25
Tuesday, 25 May 2021 06:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved