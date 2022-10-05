×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Koreas | Tensions

Seoul: North Korea Fires Another Missile toward Sea

Seoul: North Korea Fires Another Missile toward Sea

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 06:00 PM EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The launch came two days after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan for the first time in five years in an apparent response to U.S. military drills with South Korea and Japan.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.The launch came two days after North Korea fired an...
Koreas,Tensions
76
2022-00-05
Wednesday, 05 October 2022 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved