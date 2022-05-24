×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Koreas | Tensions

Seoul: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile toward the Sea

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 06:01 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff say the missile was fired toward waters near North Korea's eastern coast. The officials provided no further details.

The launch was the latest in a series of weapons tests for North Korea this year and came as the country is claiming progress in its fight against a COVID-19 outbreak.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff say the missile was fired toward waters near North Korea's eastern coast. The officials provided no further details.The launch was the latest in a series of weapons...
Koreas,Tensions
72
2022-01-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 06:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved