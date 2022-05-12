×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Korea | Tensions

Seoul: North Korea Fires Missile toward Sea

Seoul: North Korea Fires Missile toward Sea

Thursday, 12 May 2022 06:02 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified missile toward the sea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement the North Korean missile flew toward its eastern waters on Thursday. It gave no further details.

North Korea has test-launched a spate of missiles this year in an apparent attempt to put pressure on its rivals amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The reported launch also came hours after North Korea announced it had detected its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified missile toward the sea.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement the North Korean missile flew toward its eastern waters on Thursday. It gave no further details.North Korea has test-launched a spate of...
Korea,Tensions
90
2022-02-12
Thursday, 12 May 2022 06:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved