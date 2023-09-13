Knesset Allocates NIS 480M for Orthodox Education

The Knesset Finance Committee approved a transfer of NIS 480 million ($126 million) that will go toward orthodox and ultra-orthodox educational institutions, the committee announced on Tuesday.

The move was part of the coalition agreements with the religious parties United Torah Judaism, Shas, Religious Zionism, and Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit), Israeli media reported.

The funds will be cut and transferred from the budgets of several government ministries and amount to a total of NIS 736 million ($193 million).

The other part of the transferred funds will be used to fund the development of Druze and Circassian communities in northern Israel, other education programs, bomb shelters in Gaza border communities, and the reduction of socio-economic gaps in East Jerusalem and the Arab community, among others.

Of the funds for the religious educational institutions, NIS 122 million will go to an educational network that is close to the UTJ party, NIS 114.5 million to the Shas-affiliated educational network, 150 million shekels will be transferred to a digitalization project in Torah institutions, and 95 million shekels for educational institutions in settlements.

Among the budgets that were cut to finance the move were childcare subsidies, disabled care, Education Ministry resources and funds assisting Holocaust survivors.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party, slammed the decision. "This government abuses its weakest citizens and crushes the middle class. It needs to go away before the damage becomes irreversible," Lapid wrote.

"This is the first act that was carried out in accordance with the coalition agreements, and I hope that we will continue, with God's help, to fill in all the gaps that have harmed the ultra-Orthodox public," the chair of the Finance Committee, United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni, said after the announcement.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.