Knesset Extends Al Jazeera Ban by 6 Months

Israeli lawmakers voted on Wednesday to extend a temporary order that bans Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera's operations in the Jewish state by another six months, until Nov. 30, 2025.

Sixteen Knesset members voted in favor of extending the measure, while two lawmakers opposed an extension to the Bill for Preventing a Foreign Broadcasting Organization from Harming State Security (Temporary Provision ‒ Swords of Iron) (Amendment No. 3), 5775-2025.

"Considering the position of security agencies, in light of the fact that the temporary provision is expected to expire at the end of May 2025, and given the ongoing significant military operations and the special situation on the home front, the powers granted by the law are still required to prevent real harm to the state security as a result of broadcasts by a foreign channel," the explanatory notes to the measure read.

In 2024, lawmakers voted 71-10 to pass the legislation giving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the authority to shut down Al Jazeera. The bill stated that the communications minister may act against a foreign channel that harms the state's security, with the consent of the prime minister and the approval of the cabinet.

The measure enables authorities to order television providers to stop broadcasting the outlet, close its offices in Israel, seize its equipment, shut down its website, and revoke press credentials for staff.

In September, Jerusalem announced its intention to revoke all press passes of Al Jazeera reporters working in territory under its control.

Qatar, which hosts Hamas leaders and has provided the terrorist group with hundreds of millions of dollars, played a role in mediating the release of some hostages from Gaza in exchange for Arab terrorists. It has previously deflected accusations of playing a double game, saying the United States requested that it open that mediation channel.

