King Charles to Address UK After Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III will make a personal address to the United Kingdom Thursday, likely to address news of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, according to reports.

Reports suggest it will be a "personal Easter message in the wake of his and the Princess of Wales' double cancer diagnosis."

A source told the Telegraph that King Charles and Queen Camilla "are hoping to attend some form of Easter service in Windsor. However, it will not be the large family gathering that we might expect to see in different circumstances.

"Charles has minimized his contact with larger crowds to reduce risks as he continues his cancer treatment."

The king is undergoing treatment and has suspended almost all his public engagements since his diagnosis. Officials didn't disclose what form of cancer Charles has but said it's not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

Kate last week said she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer — an announcement that comes amid what hasn't been a good year for Britain's royals so far.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.