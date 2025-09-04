King Charles Offers Rare Health Update During Hospital Visit

King Charles offered a rare glimpse into his health as he continues treatment for cancer, telling a fellow patient that he is "not too bad" during a hospital visit this week.

On Tuesday, the King, 76, visited Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick to open the new medical center and meet patients, staff, and volunteers, reports People magazine.

During the engagement, he spoke with 73-year-old patient Matthew Shinda, who is receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

When Shinda asked about his recovery, the monarch replied, "I'm not too bad," according to Hello! magazine. The BBC reported that Shinda told the King about delays in receiving his own diagnosis.

"I'm very sorry about that. It's so frustrating," Charles said. "Half the problem is detecting it, isn't it, in time." He added, "The great thing, I think, is they're getting better and better at dealing with these things. The trouble is there's always hope down the road."

The King, who does not often speak publicly about his health, also joked with 85-year-old patient Jacqueline Page in an elderly care ward after she said she was "wearing out."

"I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already," he replied. "The bits don't work so well when you get past 70."

Charles, who turns 77 in November, revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 following a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate the previous month. Buckingham Palace clarified at the time that he does not have prostate cancer. After briefly stepping back, he resumed his royal duties and has maintained a full schedule while undergoing treatment.

Wednesday's visit had been postponed from March, when the King was hospitalized following an adverse reaction to routine cancer treatment. At the hospital, Charles apologized to staff for the delay.

"I'm sorry I didn't get here a few months ago," he said, according to the BBC.

The Palace said at the time that his hospital stay was precautionary and described as "the most minor bump in the road" during treatment.