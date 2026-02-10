King Charles: Will Cooperate in Probe of Brother's Epstein Ties

King Charles III is signaling the British royal family will not stand in the way if police seek information about his younger brother Andrew's ties to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Monday. "While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

The statement followed confirmation from Thames Valley Police — the force responsible for the region surrounding much of London — that it is assessing new information suggesting Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential government material with Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy.

The referral reportedly came from Republic, an anti-monarchy campaign group, which said it turned over information citing documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a broader release of Epstein-related files.

Epstein was convicted of soliciting sex from a minor and later accused of child sex trafficking before dying in federal custody in a New York City jail. His death was ruled a suicide.

Police told CBS News the information is being reviewed "in line with our established procedures" to determine whether it warrants a formal criminal investigation.

Republic is accusing Mountbatten-Windsor of suspected misconduct in public office and violating laws related to the retention of official secrets — allegations that can carry severe penalties under British law.

Unlike previous Epstein-related claims that focused on alleged encounters with young women, Republic's complaint centers on Mountbatten-Windsor's actions in an official role.

Emails among the Justice Department documents released Jan. 30 reportedly show the former prince forwarding official reports from trade visits to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, including investment details.

One email thread, according to CBS, indicates that on Nov. 30, 2010, after traveling to Asia, Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded official reports — sent to him by then-special adviser Amit Patel — to Epstein within minutes of receiving them. The forwarded material reportedly included no additional message from the then-prince.

Another email exchange the following month appears to show him sharing files he described as "a confidential brief" about potential investment opportunities in southern Afghanistan, where British forces were based at the time. In the exchange, then-Prince Andrew said he was sending the documents to Epstein to seek his "comments, views or ideas as to whom I could also usefully show this to attract some interest" in the opportunities outlined.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied wrongdoing and has not faced criminal charges tied to the Epstein allegations involving young women.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, weighed in publicly for the first time Monday, saying they were "deeply concerned by the continuing revelations" and that "their thoughts remain focused on the victims."