WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: king charles | andrew | arrest | epstein

King Charles Responds to Andrew Arrest With 'Deepest Concern'

Thursday, 19 February 2026 08:15 AM EST

Britain's King Charles said on Thursday it was with "deepest concern" he had learnt about the arrest of his younger brother, former Prince Andrew, adding that the law must take its course.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," Charles said in a statement.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities ... Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Britain's King Charles said on Thursday it was with "deepest concern" he had learnt about the arrest of his younger brother, former Prince Andrew, adding that the law must take its course.
king charles, andrew, arrest, epstein
92
2026-15-19
Thursday, 19 February 2026 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved