NKorea's Kim: Russia Has Right to Defend Itself From Ukraine

Friday, 29 November 2024 05:51 PM EST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russia's defense minister that Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is the result of direct military intervention by the United States and Moscow is entitled to take action in self-defense, state media said on Saturday.

Kim met Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on Friday and said "the U.S. and the West made Kyiv authorities attack Russia's territory with their own long-range strike weapons" and Russia should take action to make "hostile forces pay the price," KCNA news agency said.

Kim pledged to expand ties with Russia in all areas including military affairs under the comprehensive strategic partnership he signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, which includes a mutual defense agreement, KCNA said.

KCNA made no mention of whether Kim and Belousov discussed North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia.

kim, north korea, russia, ukraine
