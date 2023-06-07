'Special' Vehicles Used for Kherson Flood Evacuations

"Special" vehicles that can easily move through mud and water are being used to evacuate civilians from flooding in Kherson region following the Kakhovka dam collapse, according to a video released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Wednesday, June 7.

A caption for the video posted on social media said that the large-tyred vehicles "can move in water and mud seamlessly."

It added that the car was equipped with chainsaws, a winch and medical equipment.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location of the footage and the date it was filmed.

Floodwaters in southern Ukraine were expected to crest on Wednesday and tens of thousands of civilians were fleeing areas affected by the dam's collapse on Tuesday (June 7), which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed on Russia. Moscow blamed it on Ukraine.