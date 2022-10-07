Multiple Explosions Have Rocked the Ukrainian City of Kharkiv

Smoke rises after explosions in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Friday, 07 October 2022 08:34 PM EDT
Multiple explosions have rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv shortly after midnight.
© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.