Hamas Releases Video It Says Shows Fighting in Khan Yunis

Thursday, 21 December 2023 08:47 AM EST

The Hamas military wing released footage Wednesday which it said showed its fighters shooting at Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Footage showed soldiers entering a building and weapons aiming and firing at a target.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

In a separate incident Hamas and health officials in Gaza said Thursday that an Israeli air strike killed a Hamas-appointed senior border official and three others in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, but Israel's military indicated it was not involved.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

