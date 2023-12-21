Hamas Releases Video It Says Shows Fighting in Khan Yunis

The Hamas military wing released footage Wednesday which it said showed its fighters shooting at Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Footage showed soldiers entering a building and weapons aiming and firing at a target.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

In a separate incident Hamas and health officials in Gaza said Thursday that an Israeli air strike killed a Hamas-appointed senior border official and three others in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, but Israel's military indicated it was not involved.