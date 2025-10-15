WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Kenya Obit Raila Odinga dies

Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga, a Key Figure in African Politics, Dies at 80

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 04:00 AM EDT

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a key figure in African politics, has died of a heart attack in India, the Devamatha Hospital in India’s Kerala State confirmed Wednesday. He was 80.

Odinga, who unsuccessfully ran for Kenya's presidency in five elections over three decades, had signed a political pact with current President William Ruto in March that saw his opposition party involved in critical government policymaking and its members appointed to the cabinet.

Odinga was a strong voice for democratic reform, justice, and regional diplomacy and recently lost an election to become the African Union chairperson.

President Ruto is expected to give a national address to officially announce Odinga’s death.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


