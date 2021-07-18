×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Kenya | Fuel Fire

13 Killed in Kenya Fuel Tanker Explosion

Sunday, 18 July 2021 05:01 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A fuel tanker exploded in western Kenya while people were siphoning fuel from it, killing 13 people, police said Sunday.

Residents started siphoning fuel from the tanker after it was involved in a crash late Saturday with a trailer near the Malanga Village in Siaya county, Gem subcounty Police commander Charles Chacha said.

“The trailer which was ferrying 20 tons of milk hit the fuel tanker which was heading to Busia,” he said.

“The tanker hit the vehicle on the right rear side. As a result of the impact, it overturned on the extreme left side of the road,” he said.

He said that members of the public, rushed to the crash scene to siphon fuel.

”Moments later, the fuel tanker burst into flames," he said.

Despite warnings from authorities of the dangers of siphoning after the deaths of hundreds in previous incidents, many Kenyans continue to do it because they are pressed by poverty.

In 2009, at least 120 people were killed after a huge crowd descended on an overturned gasoline tanker, which then blew up. But poverty-stricken families say they have little choice: spiraling food and fuel prices mean many can't feed their children.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A fuel tanker exploded in western Kenya while people were siphoning fuel from it, killing 13 people, police said Sunday.Residents started siphoning fuel from the tanker after it was involved in a crash late Saturday with a trailer near the Malanga Village in Siaya county,...
Kenya,Fuel Fire
199
2021-01-18
Sunday, 18 July 2021 05:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved