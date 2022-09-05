×
Tags: Kenya | Election

Kenya's Supreme Court to Rule on Election Challenge

Monday, 05 September 2022 04:01 AM EDT

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday will rule on challenges to the presidential election in which Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by a slim margin.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful Aug. 9 election that was marked by last-minute drama when the electoral commission split and traded accusations of misconduct.

The court says its judgment will be delivered at noon.

The court in the previous election in 2017 overturned the results of the presidential election and ordered a fresh vote after Odinga filed a challenge. He then boycotted that new election.

This time, Odinga was backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in the latest example of shifting political alliances in East Africa’s most stable democracy.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


GlobalTalk
