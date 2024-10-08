WATCH TV LIVE

Kenya's Parliament Overwhelmingly Votes to Impeach the Country's Deputy President

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 09:00 PM EDT

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya's lawmakers approved a motion Tuesday to impeach the country's deputy president, following daylong discussions and after Rigathi Gachagua appeared in parliament to defend himself against several charges, including allegations that he supported anti-government protests in June.

The motion was approved by a 281-44 vote in favor of impeachment, well above the 117 votes constitutionally required. The motion now goes to the parliament’s upper house, which will debate the matter and also hold a vote.

For impeachment to be final, it will need the additional backing of two thirds of senators in the upper house. It's not clear when that vote will take place.

Under Kenya's constitution, the removal from office is automatic if approved by both chambers, though Gachagua can challenge the action in court — something he has said he would do.

The deputy president is also accused of being involved in corruption and other irregularities. He denies all the charges against him.

The debate surrounding his fate has extended beyond parliament — supporters and opponents of the motion clashed last week in public forums after the ruling alliance brought the motion before parliament.

In his speech, Gachagua declared that he was “undergoing a political process” and asked legislators to make their decision “without intimidation and coercion.” On Monday, the deputy president had said he believed the motion had the president’s blessings.

President William Ruto has yet to publicly comment about the impeachment but is on record in the earlier days of his presidency saying he would not publicly humiliate his deputy, alluding to the troubled relationship he had with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, during their second term in office.

On Sunday during a prayer meeting at his residence, Gachagua implored Ruto, legislators and Kenyans to forgive him for any wrongdoing during his tenure. He clarified that statement on Monday, saying it was not an admission of guilt and dismissed rumors that he would resign.

Gachagua told lawmakers Tuesday that some of the properties listed in the impeachment motion as his belonged to his late brother. He also defended renovation expenditures for his official residence, saying it was in a state of disrepair and needed to be “dignified.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


