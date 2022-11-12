×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Kenya | Congo Troops

Kenya Sends 1st Batch of Troops to Rebel-hit Eastern Congo

Kenya Sends 1st Batch of Troops to Rebel-hit Eastern Congo

Saturday, 12 November 2022 08:00 AM EST

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan troops deployed under the banner of a regional bloc arrived Saturday in troubled eastern Congo, where government forces are battling a violent rebel group that now controls some territory.

The troops are part of up to 903 Kenyan soldiers who eventually will be sent to eastern Congo, joined by troops from other East African countries.

The chief of Kenya’s defense forces, Gen. Robert Kibochi, saw the soldiers off at the international airport in Nairobi and urged them to be obedient during their mission.

“We are known to follow the law wherever we go. Respect the chiefs of defense where you go,” Kibochi said.

The Kenyan forces will be based in Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city and the capital of North Kivu province, where M23 rebels and Congolese troops clashed heavily on Friday.

Congolese authorities accuse Rwanda of supporting the rebels, which Rwanda denies.

Kenyan President William Ruto described the Congo mission as “necessary and urgent” for regional security.

The East African Community regional force, which heads of state agreed to in June, also will include two battalions from Uganda, two from Burundi and one from South Sudan, led by a Kenyan commander,.

Violence by armed groups in eastern Congo has led to a diplomatic crisis between Congo and Rwanda, with the two neighboring countries accusing each other of backing hostile armed groups.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Kenyan troops deployed under the banner of a regional bloc arrived Saturday in troubled eastern Congo, where government forces are battling a violent rebel group that now controls some territory. The troops are part of up to 903 Kenyan soldiers who eventually will be sent...
Kenya, Congo Troops
226
2022-00-12
Saturday, 12 November 2022 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved