Kenyan President Dismisses All Ministers after Weeks of Protests over Taxation and Poor Governance

Thursday, 11 July 2024 09:00 AM EDT

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed all of his Cabinet ministers and promised to form a new government that will be lean and efficient following weeks of protests over high taxes and poor governance.

In a televised address, the president also dismissed the attorney general and said ministries will be run by their permanent secretaries.

Ruto said he made the move after listening to the people and that he would form a broad-based government after consultations.

Kenya has seen three weeks of unrest in which protesters stormed into parliament on June 25 after a finance bill that increased taxes was passed. More than 30 people died in the protests, which have morphed into calls for the president to resign.

Thursday, 11 July 2024 09:00 AM
