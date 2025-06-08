WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kenya british soldier arrested

British Soldier Arrested in Kenya over What UK Media Report Is a Rape Accusation

Sunday, 08 June 2025 11:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — A member of Britain’s armed forces has been arrested in Kenya and U.K. military police are investigating, the Ministry of Defense said Sunday.

The BBC and other British media reported that a British Army soldier was accused of rape.

“We can confirm the arrest of a Service person in Kenya,” the defense ministry said in a statement. “As the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command, we will not comment further.”

A U.K.-Kenya defense cooperation agreement allows thousands of British soldiers to train in the East African country each year. About 200 U.K. troops are based there permanently to train Kenyan soldiers.

Some Kenyans have long complained about the soldiers’ behavior and the atmosphere around their training camp near the town of Nanyuki. There was an outcry over the 2012 death of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, who was last seen alive leaving a bar with British troops near their training camp. Her body was later found in a septic tank.

Wanjiru’s family has campaigned for years for the suspected perpetrator, a serving British soldier at the time, to be charged. In April, U.K Defense Secretary John Healey met with Wanjiru’s relatives in Kenya and vowed to “help the family secure the justice they deserve.”

The British Army has launched an inquiry into allegations of unacceptable behavior by U.K. personnel in Kenya.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that all British personnel in the country “have clear direction about how to behave, on and off duty, must complete mandatory training and attend compulsory briefings on conduct. We will have zero tolerance for unacceptable behavior.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A member of Britain's armed forces has been arrested in Kenya and U.K. military police are investigating, the Ministry of Defense said Sunday.The BBC and other British media reported that a British Army soldier was accused of rape."We can confirm the arrest of a Service...
kenya british soldier arrested
273
2025-00-08
Sunday, 08 June 2025 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved