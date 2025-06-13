UK PM Starmer: Israel Has Right to Self-Defense

Britain has "grave concerns" over Iran's nuclear program and believes Israel has the right to self-defense, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, Starmer's spokesperson said.

"The prime minister was clear that Israel has a right to self-defense and set out the UK's grave concerns about Iran's nuclear program," the spokesperson said in a statement after Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran earlier Friday.

"He reiterated (to Netanyahu) the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution, in the interests of stability in the region."