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Tags: keir starmer | donald trump | iran | strait of hormuz

Starmer, Trump Discussed Opening Strait of Hormuz

Thursday, 09 April 2026 05:08 PM EDT

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with President Donald Trump on Thursday about the need for a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz "as quickly as possible," following a U.S. ceasefire with Iran, Downing Street said.

Starmer discussed with Trump the U.K.'s efforts to convene partners to agree to a "viable plan" on restoring freedom of navigation in the waterway.

"They agreed that now there is a ceasefire in place and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding a resolution," the statement said.

"The leaders discussed the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible," Downing Street said, adding Trump and Starmer would speak again soon.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with President Donald Trump on Thursday about the need for a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz "as quickly as possible," following a U.S. ceasefire with Iran, Downing Street said.
keir starmer, donald trump, iran, strait of hormuz
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2026-08-09
Thursday, 09 April 2026 05:08 PM
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