Starmer, Trump Discussed Opening Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with President Donald Trump on Thursday about the need for a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz "as quickly as possible," following a U.S. ceasefire with Iran, Downing Street said.

Starmer discussed with Trump the U.K.'s efforts to convene partners to agree to a "viable plan" on restoring freedom of navigation in the waterway.

"They agreed that now there is a ceasefire in place and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding a resolution," the statement said.

"The leaders discussed the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible," Downing Street said, adding Trump and Starmer would speak again soon.