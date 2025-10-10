Katz Orders IDF to Respond Forcefully to Any Hamas Aggression

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to respond with "great force" to any threat or attack by the Hamas terrorist group during the interim stage following the Cabinet's approval of the ceasefire deal.

The IDF is on high alert amid concerns that Hamas may carry out attacks or kidnappings in the final hours before the ceasefire takes effect on Saturday morning.

In preparation, the military is expected to carry out targeted "completion" strikes on key objectives identified in recent days, ensuring readiness for a controlled withdrawal once the truce begins.

On Thursday evening, Israel struck a four-story building in Gaza City. Two terrorists, including a Hamas commander, were killed.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Office, the army has begun preparations to implement the agreement as instructed by the political leadership. This includes repositioning forces to new deployment lines and implementing battle procedures to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining readiness for any developments on the ground.

Military officials fear Hamas may exploit the lull to unleash a final round of fire—what they described as an "emptying of stockpiles"—such as rocket or mortar attacks on Israeli troops in and around Gaza. Several rockets were fired from within the Strip in the last 24 hours, though no injuries or damage were reported, Ynet reported.

According to Israel's Channel 12, the three divisions operating in Gaza City (Divisions 162, 98 and 26) will withdraw from the city in the next 24 hours. Thousands of fighters will be deployed to new lines.

"These are historic days. We must manage the transition to a ceasefire in a measured, professional and orderly manner. The safety of our troops is at the top of the operational priority list," Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the IDF chief of staff, said in a statement, emphasizing the complexities and preparations that are required.

He credited IDF troops on the ground with creating the conditions that made the agreement possible. "Our military activity produced a political achievement; that achievement is first and foremost yours," he said.

"I ask you, while all of Israel watches the screens and celebrates the release of the hostages, to remain alert. The enemy is here. They have not disappeared," Zamir said.

During a situational assessment overnight Wednesday, the general "instructed all forces, both on the front lines and in the rear areas, to prepare strong defenses and be ready for any scenario," the military said.

IDF soldiers will be deployed "in accordance with the directives of the political echelon and the stages of the agreement, with responsibility and a focus on the safety of our soldiers," it added.

Zamir also discussed preparations to receive the freed hostages, an operation "which is expected to be conducted with sensitivity and professionalism," per the statement.

Israeli police similarly launched a large-scale national operation to secure the return of hostages under the agreement.

Thousands of officers, volunteers and special units will be deployed nationwide to maintain order, provide security and escort the freed captives and their families, the police said in a statement.

Forces are on alert across all sectors, prepared for any scenario as part of coordinated situational assessments, police said.

Police officials described the effort as a sensitive and deeply emotional national mission, carried out with "dedication and pride" as the country awaits the hostages' safe return to their families and to the people of Israel.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.